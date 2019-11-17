Barcelona sporting director confirms Lionel Messi in contract talks with the club

Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal has confirmed that the club are in talks with Lionel Messi over a new contract. The Argentine talisman’s future at the club had been put in doubt with multiple reports that he might move on to the Major League Soccer once his contract with the La Liga giants runs down.

However, Abidal has put those rumours to bed by revealing that the two parties are already in discussions. He went on to add that an update on the same will be given soon and that he is positive about the situation. Messi’s current contract with the club runs down in 2021.

“They are already talking,” Abidal told Mundo Deportivo. “I do not know if we will have news soon because the decision will depend on the player, but for us as a club I hope it is sorted as soon as possible.”

“It will be known when it is known, but I am positive.”

The former Barcelona defender added that talks with youngster Ansu Fati are underway as well.

“We are also talking to him,” he added. “He is a young player that we have to protect. We have to talk to his family and representatives.”