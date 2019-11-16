Real Madrid superstar accepts he has more excitement playing for national team than the club

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale has claimed that he has more excitement playing for Wales than while representing Los Blancos. Bale was talking to the media ahead of Wales’ UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers encounter vs Azerbaijan when he made the claims.

“With Wales, I’m speaking my own language and feeling more comfortable,” said Bale.

“I definitely have a bit more excitement playing for Wales. I’ve been with most of the players, especially the older ones, since we were in the Under-17s. It’s like playing with your mates down the park on a Sunday.

“But it still doesn’t change what I give on the pitch. I always give 100% wherever I am, and that’s what I always strive to do.”

He then went on to expand on how the Spanish media has been making stories about him but he was quick to add that he doesn’t ‘really take notice’. “I’ve heard some stories but I don’t really take notice,” he said.

“My friends tend to send me some funny pictures or whatever they write.

“I find it hilarious to be honest, especially some of the pictures and stuff my friends send me. On one, it said ‘triple bogey’ and I’ve never had a triple bogey! At least give me an albatross! It’s funny.

“Some of the things I have seen, people don’t understand and don’t know what they’re on about, so I just find it quite funny. I’ve tried to get back [to fitness] as quick as I can. If there had been a Real Madrid game this week, I would’ve been fit and training to play.

“Maybe to them [the Spanish media] it doesn’t look great but it’s just a kind of coincidence that the national team comes around this week and I’ve returned to full training.

“If I’m fit, no matter where I am, I’m going to try and play, whether it be for Wales or Madrid. For me it was a no-brainer: if I’m fit to play then I’ll give it my all.”