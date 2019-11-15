Barcelona new signing Antoine Griezmann responds to criticism after slow start to the season

Barcelona’s new signing Antoine Griezmann has admitted that he is yet to adapt completely with the conditions at his new club, while at the same time promising fans that it will not be long before he lives up to their expectations.

Griezmann was asked about life at Barcelona after playing in France’s 2-1 win over Moldova in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier on Thursday. During the Moldova game, he was deployed in a central role for Les Bleus and afterwards, he explained how he finds it easier to play along the centre rather than the wide position assigned to him by Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde.

“It is certain that playing on the axis is better for me. I have my bearings. I’ve been managing this position for years and years,” the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner told RMC Sport in a recent interview.

“I have a new club. I have to adapt. I am still learning. I knew on arrival that it was going to be hard, I knew it very well,” he further added.

Griezmann caused a storm during the recently concluded summer transfer window, by deciding to move to the Camp Nou just a year after he famously refused their offer.

Barcelona signed the former Atletico Madrid attacker for a reported transfer fee of €120million, but the 28-year-old is yet to create a big impact at the club.