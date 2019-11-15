Gerard Pique slams critics after Barcelona return to the top of La Liga table

Barcelona captain and star defender Gerard Pique has admitted that he is “unhappy” with the unfair criticism that the club has been facing over the past few months, despite winning the La Liga title two times in a row.

“We have won the last two league titles, we are the leaders in La Liga and in the Champions League and the criticisms we are receiving are excessive,” Pique told radio programme El Partidazo de COPE.

“Can we play better? Of course, but there is still a lot of the season left,” he further added.

“Barca is the least result-focused team in the world. It’s not enough to win, the fans have made that clear. We have to win playing well and it’s true that right now we are not at the level that we should be.”

As mentioned earlier, Barcelona won the La Liga title in both 2017-18 and 2018-19. They lost only four league matches during these two seasons, while they won 54 matches and drew 18 times.

They were also able to reach the knock-out stages of the Champions League on both occasions – but as ill-luck would have it, they squandered three-goal leads on both occasions to crash out in the quarter-finals of the 2017-18 tournament and the semi-finals of the 2018-19 tournament.

Having last won the UCL in 2014-15, Pique and co. will be definitely hoping to do better this season, and win the prestigious trophy once again, after a five-year gap.

Quotes via Goal.