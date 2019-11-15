In a recent television interview, Barcelona ace Gerard Pique revealed that his teammate and star left-back Jordi Alba does not know how to drive despite being 30 years of age – and that he still gets dropped to the club’s training by his father.

Alba has been one of the world’s best left-backs over the past few years, having left Valencia for Barcelona in the summer of 2012 for a reported transfer fee of €14 million and establishing himself as one of the most important starters in the side ever since.

The Spaniard’s incredible pace while attacking through the wings, and defensive solidarity has turned him into one of the hottest properties of European football at the moment.

But he still cannot drive as revealed by Pique, and it is an embarrassment from which he will never be able to escape, now that the secret is out.

Pique, who appeared on the late-night Spanish television show La Resistencia, was responding to the host’s question of how the 17-year-old teammate Ansu Fati gets to Barcelona’s training sessions.

“His Dad brings him,” the veteran said. “Just like Jordi Alba.”

Ansu Fati probably cannot own a driving license at the age of 17, which is why it is totally fair for him to ask his dad for lifts to the club’s training. But the same cannot be said about Alba, who is not only aged 30, but is also one of the most experienced footballers in the club.

Quotes via GiveMeSport.