Luis Suarez puts Barcelona future in doubt, says ‘it’s reality of football’ that club are looking for new striker

Barcelona superstar Luis Suarez has put his future at the club in doubt by saying that it’s not easy playing for a side of their stature before claiming that ‘it’s the reality of football’ that the La Liga giants are looking for a new striker. Barca are believed to have shown their interest in Inter Milan’s Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez recently and could move for him in the next summer transfer window.

While in conversation with Ovacion, Suarez accepted that the pressure of expectations is immense at Barcelona and the players need to keep up the tempo throughout the season. The Uruguayan, who is turning 33 next year, then accepted that there will come a point when he won’t be able to lead the club’s line and it’s only natural that they are looking for a long-term replacement for him.

“The demands at Barcelona are immense. Every three days you have to have a test, there is no rest, and you are not forgiven if you have even just one bad game.

“It is not easy to play at a club like Barcelona, to adapt and win your place. I have to respect that I have spent five years at the club dealing with this pressure and always trying to respond in the right manner.”

“If the club are looking for, or wish to bring in another number nine, it would not be strange, it is the reality of football. A time will arrive when my age will not allow me to play at the level Barcelona require, but while I can, and while I have the strength to compete, I will.”