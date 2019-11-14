OFFICIAL: La Liga confirms new date and time of El Clasico

La Liga have confirmed that the first El Clasico of the ongoing 2019-20 season will take place on Wednesday, 18 December at 20:00 CET (Thursday, 19 December at 00:30 IST/03:00 SGT).

The official announcement was made by La Liga via Twitter, on 13th November. Check out the tweet right here:

In case you did not know, Barcelona were supposed to host Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on 26th October, for the first El Clasico of the season.

However, civil unrest related to the Catalonian freedom movement resulted in trouble, as the Spanish supreme court decided to jail nine Catalan separatist leaders over their roles in the failed bid for secession two years ago.

It was hence agreed by both teams and La Liga, that the fixture could be postponed to a later date.

Although Real Madrid and Barcelona agreed to the new date of 18th December a few weeks ago, it took until Wednesday for LaLiga to officially confirm the date and time of the re-arranged El Clasico game.

Right now, it is Barcelona who occupies the top spot on the league table, while Real Madrid is in second place. Both teams have made 25 points from 12 matches so far, but it is Lionel Messi and co. who lead on the basis of goal difference.