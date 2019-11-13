Alvaro Morata reveals why he left Chelsea after troubled spell

Alvaro Morata was expected to light up the Premier League after being considered by the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, with the latter signing him up too. It is fair to say that things didn’t quite go to plan.

An injury hit spell at the Blues resulted in Morata being dropped from the Spain squad, and the constant media pressure and scrutiny became too much to handle for the talented Spaniard.

Finally, his miserable run at Chelsea was ended when Atletico Madrid came calling, and the rest is history. Morata has exceeded expectations since making a move back to La Liga, and he has now spoken out about his troubled time in England.

“I didn’t feel like doing anything, leaving home, talking to people, nothing,” Morata revealed, as was reported by AS.

“The only thing I had in mind was going to the World Cup, playing and being happy … and in the end I was quite the opposite of happy.”

When asked if he considered retirement, Morata gave a clear answer.

“No, but I did think about playing somewhere very far away, without pressure, without having to win every Sunday, without having to concentrate for matches.”

Thankfully, things improved for the forward once he joined Atleti on loan, and he continues to remain an integral part of Diego Simeone’s side.