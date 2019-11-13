Reports: Barcelona star was ‘never told’ by Ernesto Valverde that he won’t be part of his plans

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has been relegated to the bench this season and new arrival from Ajax, Frenkie de Jong, has taken his spot in the starting XI. There were claims that the Croatian was on his way out of the club in the summer transfer window but new reports have emerged which state that Rakitic wasn’t aware of the fact that he will no longer be in manager Ernesto Valverde’s schemes and thus didn’t push for a move.

According to reports from Manu Carreno of SER, Valverde did not inform the 31-year-old midfielder that he won’t be a part of his plans. As a result, the Croatian did not push for a move and is now struggling for game time at the club. Rakitic has been recently linked with a move to Serie A in the January transfer window and it remains to be seen whether he makes the move or not.

📻🚨⚽ Informa @manucarreno En ningún momento Valverde le dijo a Rakitic “búscate la vida porque no voy a contar contigo”. Por eso Rakitic se quedó, si no se hubiera marchado en veranohttps://t.co/UKoqiMSVpA pic.twitter.com/qqVuHQMwkO — El Larguero (@ellarguero) November 12, 2019

He recently made his feelings known in an interview with Universo Valdano on Movistar.

“How can I enjoy it? It’s like I’ve said many times, how does my little daughter feel when you take a toy from here?

“She feels sad. Well, I feel the same. They took my ball. I feel sad,” Rakitic said.

“I understand and respect the decisions of the coach or a club or whatever, but I think I’ve given a lot in these five years and I’ve been at my peak here. And what I want is to be able to continue enjoying, that is the most important thing for me. I enjoy playing.

“I’m 31 years old, I’m not 38, and I feel at my best,” he added.