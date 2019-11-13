Reports: Real Madrid fans want Karim Benzema to take over penalty-taking duties from Sergio Ramos

One of the seniormost Real Madrid stars, Karim Benzema has been leading the team with example ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club for Juventus. He has scored 41 goals since and is currently leading the La Liga goalscoring chart for the ongoing season as well. And as per AS, Los Blancos fans want him to takeover penalty-taking duties from captain Sergio Ramos.

Ramos took the first penalty which was awarded to Madrid during their 4-0 victory over Eibar. However, when they were awarded yet another spot-kick only nine minutes later, the Spaniard asked Benzema to step up, who converted the penalty to take his league season tally to nine goals.

The Frenchman has taken eight penalties for Real Madrid and has converted all of them and Ramos’s conversion rate has been incredible as well, who has converted 15 of the 16 spot-kicks he has taken for the club. However, as per AS, a majority of Madrid fans want Benzema to take over the responsibility from Ramos.