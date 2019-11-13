Barcelona star reveals he feels sad after being relegated to the bench this season

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has been one of the most important players for the Blaugrana in the last few seasons but has been relegated to the bench since the arrival of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax in the transfer window earlier this year. The Croatian was linked with a move away from the club but ultimately stayed put.

During an interview with Universo Valdano on Movistar, Rakitic was asked about the ongoing season at Barcelona and whether he is happy with the role that he has been offered. He was linked with Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain in the summer but a move failed to materialise.

“How can I enjoy it? It’s like I’ve said many times, how does my little daughter feel when you take a toy from here?

“She feels sad. Well, I feel the same. They took my ball. I feel sad,” Rakitic said.

“I understand and respect the decisions of the coach or a club or whatever, but I think I’ve given a lot in these five years and I’ve been at my peak here. And what I want is to be able to continue enjoying, that is the most important thing for me. I enjoy playing.

“I’m 31 years old, I’m not 38, and I feel at my best,” Rakitic added.