Stats show Karim Benzema has been more clinical than Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo since start of 2018/19 season

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has been in incredible form ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club for Juventus and has been one of the best players n Europe. He is in fine goalscoring form and statistics show that he has been more clinical than the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez in front of goal.

This season, the Frenchman has 11 goals to show for across competitions, in 15 appearances. Since the start of last season, he has scored as many as 41 goals, which puts him behind only Robert Lewandowski (63), Messi (61) and Kylian Mbappe (47) in Europe.

And if we take into consideration the number of shots taken to score these goals, the 31-year-old leaves the likes of Messi, Ronaldo and Suarez behind. Benzema’s 41 goals have come from 97 shots at 2.3 shots per goal, which is a better conversion rate than that of the two Barcelona stars and his former Real Madrid teammate.

While Messi has converted at a rate of 2.5 shots per goal, Suarez is at 2.8 and Ronaldo at 3.2. The Bayern Munich striker, however, has a better conversion rate than Benzema with 1.95 shots per goal. All in all, only Lewandowski has been more clinical than the Real Madrid star ever since Ronaldo moved to Juventus.