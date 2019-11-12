OFFICIAL: Barcelona unveil historic 2019-20 fourth kit

On Tuesday, Barcelona unveiled their fourth kit of the 2019-20 season. Inspired by the Senyera or the Catalan flag, the new kit aims at honouring the Catalan movement, as per the club’s official website.

“With the tagline Ho portem dins (‘It’s deep within us’), FC Barcelona is presenting a new kit for this season that features the Catalan flag, the Senyera, in honour of the club’s roots and history: over 120 years the club has grown as an entity that is open to the world, and which views sport as a phenomenon that can build bridges between people. However, this has not meant losing its sense of Catalan identity, culture and values,” the club’s statement read.

It was Barca right-back Sergi Roberto who featured in the promo video shared below for fans to see:

Wherever we are from.

For so many years we have felt it.

And for 120 years, it’s deep within us.#HoPortemDins ❤ pic.twitter.com/CCpOe8eu8R — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 12, 2019

Roberto later offered his thoughts on the club’s website, saying: “It is an honour to wear the flag, the four stripes, on the shirt.”

Barcelona’s official sources further added that the new kit will go on sale on Wednesday, 13th November. Earlier in October, it was reported that the Blaugrana will feature the new kit for the first time in a game, during the upcoming El Clasico against Real Madrid.