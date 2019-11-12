It has been understood that La Liga giants Barcelona will not sack manager Ernesto Valverde anytime soon.

In a recent interview, it is Josep Maria Bartomeu – the president of Barcelona – who said that Valverde is the “ideal coach” and that he has an important role in maximising the squad’s potential.

“This season we have brought in young players who have to help us get through those stages,” Bartomeu said, before adding:

“We think that Valverde is the ideal coach to lead this blending of a generation of players of a certain age who have been so successful with that of up-and-coming players.”

Earlier this week, Barcelona director Guillermo Amor also clarified that the club’s board has full faith in Valverde and that he will continue to lead the club throughout the ongoing 2019-20 season.

“If the club has denied it, it is so. I don’t know who said it or not. That possibility does not occur to anyone,” Amor said.

“There is full confidence or so I think he is a great coach. We go first, we fight for everything every year, we continue first in the Champions League. He’s a great guy, a great professional and I don’t think there’s more to say.”

Right now, Barcelona are at the top of the La Liga table, with 25 points from 12 matches. Arch-rivals Real Madrid follow, and they are second to them only on goal difference.