At 31 years of age, Real Madrid ace Karim Benzema continues to be one of the most important starters at his club – however, since 2015, he has not played a single game for the France national team.

Benzema’s involvement in the blackmail of his former teammate and Olympiacos star Mathieu Valbuena over a personal issue forced the French Football Federation (FFF) to exile him four years ago.

In a recent interview, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said that he believed that Benzema deserved to be recalled to the France squad.

“He’s always wanted to play for the French side,” Zidane said, before adding:

“To be honest, I don’t know exactly what’s going on.”

“But from a football point of view, he’s the best. I think he should definitely have a place in the French national team. It’s beyond my role here, but he should definitely be called up.”

And on Tuesday, during the press conference ahead of France’s upcoming fixtures against Moldova and Albania, coach Didier Deschamps was asked about Zidane’s comments.

“I have no problem with him saying that. He is the coach of Real Madrid, so his role is to talk like that,” Deschamps said when asked about the 47-year-old, who was also his former teammate in the national team.

However, despite Zidane’s call and Deschamps’ diplomatic response, it is almost certain that Benzema will no longer play for the national team – as earlier last year, Noel Le Graet, the President of FFF said that the Frenchman had relatively no future with the team.

“I have nothing against Karim,” said Le Graet, “but I think the national team is over for him.”

Quotes via AS.