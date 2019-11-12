Manchester City star picks Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo as best ever

Lionel Messi has been picked as the greatest player ever by Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan, who believes that the talent and consistency of the Argentine is unmatched even by the lofty standards set by Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Lionel Messi [is the best player in the world],” he said, per Goal.

“In my opinion, he has very special abilities. He has talent and he always manages to show it on the pitch. He always has the instinct to make the right decision.

“He uses his speed well against the opponents he plays. He has a strong finish. All in all, no one else has as much quality as Lionel Messi.

“He is the star player of my generation and the greatest footballer of all-time. I hope we get to watch him play for a few more years.”

Despite his obvious qualities, Barcelona have largely struggled this season, failing to make an impact in La Liga like they did last season, and heaping more pressure on manager Ernesto Valverde.

Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t having it all his own way either, recently reacting angrily after he was substituted by Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri after failing to have an impact in a Serie A game against AC Milan.