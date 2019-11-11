Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has insisted that Lionel Messi could remain at the club for at least another five years. This is after reports emerged that the Argentine talisman has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave the club whenever he likes.

“Surely it will be the wish of all parties, if he [Messi] feels strong and ambitious, to extend this contract indefinitely,” Bartomeu said, before adding:

“Ultimately it is he who must decide. He has earned the right to decide when he will stop playing football. But as he said a few weeks ago, he wants to finish his playing career at Barcelona.”

“Over the next two or three seasons our leader will continue to be Leo Messi. There’s no doubt that he is still young, still strong. He is still ambitious.”

“So Leo Messi will still play with us for the next two, three, four or five years. I have no doubts about that.”

“I have no doubt that after Messi finishes his career as a footballer he will remain linked to this club for the rest of his life,” he concluded.

As of now, Messi is under contract at the Camp Nou until 2021. It remains to be seen whether he will renew his contract at the end of the ongoing season.

Quotes via Sky Sports.