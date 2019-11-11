The latest word around the rumour mill is that Barcelona has identified former Valencia boss Marcelino Garcia Toral as the potential replacement for Ernesto Valverde.

It is Don Balon who reports that Barcelona are interested in appointing Marcelino as their next manager, after shortlisting the likes of Xavi Hernandez, Eric Ten Hag, Quique Setien and Marcelo Gallardo for the role over the past few weeks. Marcelino, meanwhile, was Valencia’s manager until September 2019, before he was sacked by their management due to a string of poor results.

Earlier this month, Valverde had made it clear that he has not yet thought about resigning from his role as Barcelona’s manager, despite suffering an embarrassing defeat against Levante in the La Liga.

“I’m not thinking of resigning – only looking forward. Everything just collapsed. We didn’t start the second half well and we weren’t creating any danger,” he said, during the post-match press conference.

“Then, although they weren’t causing us too many problems, they put two goals past us in two minutes. The third goal after that really punished us. Our opponents play against us as if it’s the biggest game of the year and so you need to be able to respond.”

But it now looks like the tables have turned, and according to Don Balon, the former Athletic Bilbao boss is likely to bid goodbye to the Camp Nou soon.