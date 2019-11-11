WATCH: Lionel Messi stops for casual chat with young fans before scoring hat-trick vs Celta Vigo

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest footballer to have ever played the sport and his off the field behaviour only enhances his reputation. In a video which has emerged recently, the Argentine talisman could be seen having a casual chat with young fans before his record-breaking performance against Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday.

In a video uploaded by Futbol Bible, it is claimed that Messi stopped for a couple of young fans and had a casual chat with them before going on to score a record-breaking hat-trick. Messi led Barcelona in style on Saturday as he scored two free-kicks and converted a penalty to bring up his 34th La Liga hat-trick, which brought him on level with Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick numbers in the Spanish league.

Here’s the video where Messi can be seen chatting to young fans and the full transcript of the conversation between the great Argentine footballer and the young Barcelona fans.

🇦🇷 A couple of young fans came to meet Lionel Messi. Messi stopped, met them and had a casual chat with them. He then went on to score a hat-trick that included two free-kicks. This man oozes class. Brilliant. 👏 pic.twitter.com/5aARBPADNl — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) November 10, 2019