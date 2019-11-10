Barcelona handed major blow as star player gets ruled out for five weeks following injury

Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo became the latest player in the club to pick up an injury, as he suffered a calf problem and got substituted during their clash against Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

Semedo lasted only 23 minutes during the game, before he was replaced by Sergio Busquets.

Barcelona have since confirmed that Semedo has been ruled out for as many as five weeks following his calf injury, after medical tests determined how severe his problem was.

“Tests carried out on the first team player Nelson Semedo have confirmed that he has a calf injury in his left leg and will be out for around 5 weeks,” the club’s official statement read.

It further added: “The Barcelona right-back was in the starting XI but was replaced on 23 minutes in the 4-1 win against Celta in the league game at Camp Nou. The defender made way for Sergio Busquets who scored the final goal in the victory.”

Semedo has played 16 games for the Blaugranas this season – 12 of those appearances coming in the La Liga and four in the Champions League.

In September, the Portuguese star was injured during the international break, but returned to the Catalans’ first team quite quickly before cementing his place under manager Ernesto Valverde.

His latest injury may force him to pull out of Barcelona’s squads against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, and against Atletico Madrid in the La Liga. Both matches will be held later this month.