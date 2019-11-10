Real Madrid star Karim Benzema broke yet another record on Saturday, as he overtook Ferenc Puskas to become the 6th highest LaLiga goalscorer for the club. The Frenchman scored a brace against Eibar to take his La Liga goals’ tally to 157 from 323 appearances.

Puskas scored 156 La Liga goals for Real Madrid in 180 appearances between 1958 and 1966, before retiring from the sport.

And Benzema, who started Saturday’s match at 155 La Liga goals, scored in the 17th minute to tie with the Hungarian legend, before scoring off the spot in the 29th minute to move on to 157.

157 – After scoring a brace today, Karim Benzema is already the 6th top-scorer in LaLiga for Real Madrid surpassing Puskas. Milestone. pic.twitter.com/RQycaspwue — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 9, 2019

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo decided to leave Real Madrid in 2018 June, Benzema has gone from strength to strength, as he took on the challenge of providing goals for the club. Despite their poor finish in the La Liga last season, the Frenchman shone like a diamond with 30 league goals to his tally.

In the ongoing 2019-20 season, he has scored 11 goals for Los Blancos so far – nine of those coming from just 11 appearances in the Spanish league.

The 31-year-old striker’s next target would be to surpass Hugo Sanchez’ tally of 164 goals for Real Madrid in the La Liga – to get there, he needs just another eight goals.