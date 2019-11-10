Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde accepts it’s impossible ‘not to depend’ on Lionel Messi

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has accepted that it is impossible for the club not to depend on club captain Lionel Messi. The Argentine talisman scored a hat-trick with two of his three goals coming from free-kicks to help his side register a 4-1 win over Celta Vigo.

After the encounter, the Barcelona manager was asked about the team’s dependence on Messi, to which he replied by claiming that it is not possible to be independent of him. However, he was quick to add that everyone in his team does his job.

“It’s impossible not to depend on Messi. That’s how it works. He lights up everything. Today we were fluent and he scored three times. It is an advantage that we have, that our opponents fear and that is fine. When we win, we all win. Those who play are many, besides Leo. Everyone does their job.

“With Leo, anything is possible. [Taking freekicks] is something that he’s mastered to perfection. Because of this, the opponent can’t commit fouls on the edge of their own box. If they do, we try to take advantage. Messi, apart from scoring goals, has a commitment to the game,” Valverde said while in conversation with the media after the match vs Celta Vigo.