Real Madrid fans hail Thibaut Courtois for breaking Keylor Navas’s record of 517 minutes without conceding

Real Madrid registered yet another victory as they defeated Eibar 4-0 in La Liga to keep up the pressure on league leaders Barcelona, who are only ahead of Los Blancos on goal difference. Their goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been especially impressive in the last few games and has even surpassed club’s former shot-stopper Keylor Navas record of not conceding a goal for 517 minutes.

The Belgian shot-stopper has now gone 533 minutes without conceding for Real Madrid and has now kept five clean sheets in a row. Twitter hailed him after last night’s performance and here are the best of reactions.

 

