Real Madrid fans hail Thibaut Courtois for breaking Keylor Navas’s record of 517 minutes without conceding

Real Madrid registered yet another victory as they defeated Eibar 4-0 in La Liga to keep up the pressure on league leaders Barcelona, who are only ahead of Los Blancos on goal difference. Their goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been especially impressive in the last few games and has even surpassed club’s former shot-stopper Keylor Navas record of not conceding a goal for 517 minutes.

The Belgian shot-stopper has now gone 533 minutes without conceding for Real Madrid and has now kept five clean sheets in a row. Twitter hailed him after last night’s performance and here are the best of reactions.

Thibaut Courtois has broken Keylor Navas’ record of longest time without conceding a goal for Real Madrid. No one will talk about it though because it goes against what’s popular right now 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/pWsuMEiwy3 — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) November 9, 2019

Been critical of Courtois this season but he really looks to be back to his good old-self with 5 consecutive clean sheets. 👏 pic.twitter.com/LuWzIB34FG — SB (@Realmadridplace) November 9, 2019

5 STRAIGHT CLEANSHEETS FOR THIBAUT COURTOIS!! pic.twitter.com/n481aMBIZ0 — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) November 9, 2019

Thibaut Courtois has kept a clean sheet for more than (520min). He has broken the record that Keylor Navas had (517min). pic.twitter.com/NT2zOsirbC — Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) November 9, 2019

Five consecutive clean sheets for Thibaut Courtois pic.twitter.com/PrHg9nRjMz — Holy Navas (@CourtoisLegs) November 9, 2019

Thibaut Courtois has kept 5th straight clean sheet 1⃣ Galatasaray 0-1 Real Madrid

2⃣ Real Madrid 5-0 Leganés

3⃣ Real Madrid 0-0 Real Betis

4⃣ Real Madrid 6-0 Galatasaray

5⃣ Eibar 0-4 Real Madrid An Absolute Wall pic.twitter.com/j2DOLTIGoC — SM (@SMFutboI) November 9, 2019

Hazard masterclass

Valverde masterclass

Benzema la liga top scorer

Ramos with another goal

And Courtois with another clean sheet Another beautiful night for Real Madrid 👌#HalaMadridYNadaMas ❤ — OMAR. (@Omaaar96) November 9, 2019

5 clean sheets in a row for Courtois. — A. (@KaizerT8) November 6, 2019

Let’s talk about Courtois keeping a clean sheet in 4 consecutive games. We criticized him when he was conceding goals so let’s keep that same energy and praise him for this. — stifler (@oboi_stif) November 9, 2019

Courtois whenever an opponent is trying to score past him pic.twitter.com/Tt3XalGL2y — MK (@hmachatheekhyar) November 9, 2019

Goals CONCEDED in the last 3 games Courtois: 0

Ter Stegen: 5 pic.twitter.com/cpkmUDigzT — ً (@VazquezSZN) November 3, 2019