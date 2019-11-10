Barcelona director gives verdict on Ernesto Valverde’s future at the club

Barcelona director Guillermo Amor has given his verdict on manager Ernesto Valverde’s future at the club. Valverde’s job has come under immense scrutiny recently and there have been calls to give him the sack from various quarters. However, as Amor clarified, the club’s board has full faith in the manager and he will continue to lead the club.

Barcelona returned to the top of La Liga table, after arch-rivals Real Madrid had taken their spot for a brief time with their 4-0 win over Eibar, with their 4-1 victory over Celta Vigo. Lionel Messi was the hero for La Liga giants yet again as he scored a hat-trick to help his side register the win.

Club director Guillermo Amor had his say on Valverde’s future after the win.

“If the club has denied it, it is so. I don’t know who said it or not. That possibility does not occur to anyone. There is full confidence or so I think he is a great coach. We go first, we fight for everything every year, we continue first in the Champions League. He’s a great guy, a great professional and I don’t think there’s more to say,” he said.