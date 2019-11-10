Fans believe Lionel Messi deserves to win Ballon d’Or after incredible hat-trick in Barcelona’s win over Celta Vigo

Lionel Messi continued his swashbuckling form as he scored an incredible hat-trick, with two goals coming from free-kicks, to help Barcelona get the better of Celta Vigo in a La Liga encounter. Messi’s performance in the encounter has left a lot of fans believing that he deserves to win the Ballon d’Or over the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Here are the best of reactions after Messi’s hat-trick saw Barcelona register a 4-1 win.

Hey @francefootball, just give the Ballon d’Or to Messi at once 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/VQRZKqmZRE — Barcelona Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) November 9, 2019

Lionel Messi is a cheat code when he takes free-kicks 🎮 pic.twitter.com/9FzSUTtop2 — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 9, 2019

The moment your defenders foul a Barcelona player behind the eighteen yard box and Messi is there 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ea9qpMlBOE — kekeli (@humble60775075) November 9, 2019

Whoever told us that Messi was a human being LIED! pic.twitter.com/V5gFYic2nZ — Ify (@ani_sinachi) November 9, 2019

Back up, it’s #Messi‘s day, Don’t wanna hear you mention Ronaldo.. pic.twitter.com/Mnsj1MQV3x — Goodness and Mercy (@Dodo_Officer) November 9, 2019

Messi now have more League goals (8) than Ronaldo (5) this season. Do not forget that Messi was out for more than 2 months due to injury. If you argue anything about Ronaldo with me again, i will just konk that your empty head! 😴 — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) November 9, 2019

Give Messi his Balon dor and also tell modric to return last year own Thank you✌️ — MESSITA😍😍 (@Rheeta_xo) November 9, 2019

The Goat Messi is about to win his 6th ballon d’or Award, but you’re busy arguing with Ronaldo and his fans, I mean the worst FreeKick taker in d history of the worst league in the world. We really need to start showing class to these folks on the TL. What y’all think?🤔 😎 💙❤ — ❤💙Rock™ (@staconzy16) November 9, 2019

Don’t want to hear a single thing about Van Dijk and the Ballon d’Or. Messi is an absolute freak who should be winning it by a country mile. — Jamie Wanley (@JamieWanley94) November 9, 2019

Messi just HAS to win the Ballon D’or at this point — 🇧🇷 (@ThatSpiceJoe) November 9, 2019

Imagine thinking Van Dijk deserves Ballon D’Or over Messi this year, fucking idiots. — Mark Waddell (@MarkWaddell93) November 9, 2019