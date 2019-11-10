WATCH: Lionel Messi scores two identical free-kicks to complete hat-trick vs Celta Vigo

Lionel Messi broke multiple records as he helped Barcelona beat Celta Vigo in La Liga with his career’s 52nd hat-trick. The Argentine talisman scored twice from free-kicks and once from the penalty spot to ensure Barcelona remain on top of the La Liga table.

Messi opened the scoring in the 23rd minute from the spot but Celta equalised through Lucas Olaza in the 42nd minute. However, it wasn’t long before the 32-year-old restored Barcelona’s lead, this time from a free-kick in first half’s injury time. He then returned in the second half to score from another free-kick and complete his hat-trick.

He also equalled arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 34 La Liga hat-tricks and is all set to take over the former Real Madrid star’s tally in the coming months.

