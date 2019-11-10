Lionel Messi equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s La Liga record with hat-trick vs Celta Vigo

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has equalled arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 34 career La Liga hat-tricks. Messi scored thrice in Barcelona’s 4-1 victory over Celta Vigo, which was also his career’s 52nd hat-trick.

The Argentine opened the scoring from the spot in the 25th minute and followed it up with another strike in first half’s injury time. He then returned in the second half to complete his hat-trick and equal his arch0rival’s record.

While the former Real Madrid star reached the 34 hat-tricks mark in 288 games for Los Blancos, Messi took 459 matches to become the player with most hat-tricks in La Liga along with Ronaldo.

34 – Lionel Messi has equaled Cristiano Ronaldo as the player with the most hat-tricks scored in LaLiga history (34). Duel. pic.twitter.com/qQUlfrgFFp — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 9, 2019

📊 — Tonight, Lionel Messi scored his 52nd free-kick to complete his 52nd hat-trick. [Squawka] pic.twitter.com/Ud0PIHbugv — Barca Universal (@BarcaUniversal) November 9, 2019

Messi has tied Cristiano for most hat tricks in La Liga history 🐐’s pic.twitter.com/GZcspTIonY — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 10, 2019

With Real Madrid registering a victory as well, the race for La Liga has become all the more interesting. Both the Spanish giants are level on points after 12 matches and Barcelona only led on goal difference with the upcoming El Clasico in December set to be a crunch encounter,