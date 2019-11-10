It was the complete performance – Zinedine Zidane revels in Real Madrid’s ‘phenomenal’ win at Eibar

Real Madrid cruised to a 4-0 victory away at Eibar thanks to a first-half display that head coach Zinedine Zidane described as “phenomenal”.

Zinedine Zidane hailed Real Madrid’s 4-0 win at Eibar as a “complete performance” and urged his players to maintain their momentum.

Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema scored first-half penalties at Ipurua after the latter opened the scoring with a close-range finish inside 17 minutes.

Federico Valverde added a fourth goal – his first for the club – just after the hour mark, as Madrid moved three points in front of Barcelona ahead of their bitter rivals’ game in hand with Celta Vigo later on Saturday.

“It feels great to win here,” Zidane told Movistar. “This is not an easy stadium to visit. Every time a team comes here they suffer, but we started well.

“The first half was phenomenal in every way. We controlled the areas where the opponent could cause damage. We played very well with the ball, vertically, playing forward, switching sides. It was a complete performance and we can be happy with it.”

Benzema double helps Real Madrid to biggest away win of season in #LaLigaSantander! #EibarRealMadrid 0-4 pic.twitter.com/C47BK9wLO8 — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) November 9, 2019

Madrid have now won four out of five matches in all competitions since a 1-0 loss to Real Mallorca on October 19, with that defeat proving a turning point in the view of Zidane.

“We have worked hard and have believed in what we are doing,” he added. “The game in Mallorca was complicated for us.

“But from there we have been very generous in front of goal and then everything else is easier. We must continue in this was because it’s going to be complicated.”

Zidane’s side have kept five clean sheets in a row in all competitions for the first time since September 2015, scoring 16 times during that run.

3 – Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane has won all his three trips at Ipurua in his managerial LaLiga career by an aggregate score of 10-2. Periapt. pic.twitter.com/wK0615Clp2 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 9, 2019

“Defending is about all the team,” Zidane said. “It was a difficult game for us. It is not only about Thibaut [Courtois] and our defence, but also Benzema, Eden [Hazard], Lucas [Vazquez].

“They are all doing well and must continue. I’m glad for everyone – they all know they can be useful to the team.”

Valverde impressed in his fifth start this season in LaLiga and Zidane said: “When he plays he does things very well. I’m glad for him.

“The dynamics of the team are good. I have to manage the workload of the players, so rotation is important.”