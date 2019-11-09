Barcelona President reveals plans after Lionel Messi era

Lionel Messi may forever be etched in the history of football and indeed Barcelona, but he won’t be playing forever, and the decision makers at the Blaugrana are well aware of this.

In fact, the club is already planning for life without the Argentine superstar, as was explained by Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu.

“We are preparing this post-Messi era,” Bartomeu told the Associated Press.

“In the next coming two or three seasons our leader will continue to be Leo Messi,” Bartomeu revealed.

“But it’s true that there are other young players who are coming. Players coming from abroad, but also players coming from our La Masia (academy). And we are very happy because we are preparing this post-Messi era.”

Bartomeu stressed that the goal for the Catalans with regards to Messi’s future is that he retires in a Barcelona shirt.

“Leo Messi’s contract finishes in 2021. But surely it will be the will of all parties involved, if he feels strong and with ambition, to extend this contract indefinitely,” he went on.

“I always make a comparison with Pele. Pele was a man of a single club (in Brazil) … I have no doubts that after Messi finishes his career as footballer he will remain linked to this club for the rest of his life.”