Reports: Barcelona identify three tacticians to replace Ernesto Valverde if he’s given the sack

Ernesto Valverde’s time as the manager of Barcelona seems to be coming to an end now and rumours that the club are actively looking for a replacement are doing the rounds. Quite a few names have been linked with the club and if latest reports are to be believed, they have identified three names to take Valverde’s spot if he is given the sack.

According to reports by Onda Cero, River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo, Ronald Koeman and Ajax’s Erik Ten Hag have been shortlisted as the possible options to replace Valverde. However, the report adds that Barcelona would want to give their current manager as much time as possible before deciding on his replacement.

🎙️ @Alfremartinezz “Los nombres que están sobre la mesa son los de Gallardo, Koeman o Ten Hag. Pero el Barcelona es un club en el que es muy raro echar un entrenador y Valverde sigue siendo la apuesta tras creer en él en verano” — El Transistor (@ElTransistorOC) November 8, 2019

The River Plate manager is believed to be the favourite to land the job, however, if reports fro various sources are to be believed.

“Gallardo is going to be a coach of Barcelona in December. It’s information that one manages. Ernesto Valverde is not doing well and Marcelo is one of the best technicians in the world. (Rodolfo) D’Onofrio (River Plate President) said that Gallardo would leave only if he left office, but I know this from a direct source,” Argentine manager Claudio Borghi had said while in conversation with CDF (via TNT Sports).