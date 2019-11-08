Luis Suarez has been at Barcelona for five years now and has won every collective trophy there is to win in Spain. However, the Uruguayan is now starting to get linked with an exit from the club and his international teammate has confirmed his desire to leave.

Luis Suarez’s compatriot and international teammate, Nicolas Lodeiro confirmed the star’s desire to leave Barcelona to one day play in the Major League Soccer. Lodeiro revealed that Suarez is always asking him about the league and that he will play in the States, sooner or later.

“I think you need to convince Barcelona. He wants to come to MLS,” Lodeiro told MLSsoccer.com. (via Goal)

“He is always asking me about the league.

“His dream was to play for Barcelona. He’s playing at a great level and he feels comfortable there.

“Sooner or later he’ll come to MLS. Well hopefully! He likes the league. He’s always asking me things about it. Hopefully, he can also play for Seattle Sounders. It may be a more difficult task.

“I think it’s only a matter of time before he’s out here.”

Suarez is currently enjoying his fifth season at Barcelona and has already scored eight times in twelve matches, including six in the league.