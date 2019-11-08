Reports: Florentino Perez believes ‘nothing would’ve changed’ at Real Madrid if Cristiano Ronaldo had stayed

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo moved to the Serie A giants in a deal believed to be worth €100 million in the 2018 summer transfer window. The Portuguese was the most integral part of a very successful Real Madrid side who won three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles. But soon after he left, Los Blancos’ fortunes nosedived.

Many believe that president Florentino Perez failed to fill the void left by Ronaldo’s departure immediately, which cost Madrid dearly in the 2018/19 season. They finished third on La Liga table and were knocked out of the UCL by a young Ajax side in the round-of-16. Both Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari were given the sack and Zinedine Zidane was asked to return to the helm of affairs at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, if reports from Don Balon are to be believed, Perez thinks that ‘nothing would have changed’ at Real Madrid even if Ronaldo had decided to extend his stay at the club. He is of the opinion that the Portuguese’s decline had already started while his time in Spain and it is now evident at Juventus.

According to the same reports, Perez believes that he sold the 34-year-old at the right time as his decline had started.