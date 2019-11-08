The future of Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde remains up in the air. The technician has seen the fans turn on him for poor playstyle, with rumours linking other managers for his position. Marcelo Gallardo is one such manager and River Plate’s sporting director has given his take on the reports linking him with the Blaugrana.

River Plate sporting director hinted at a future Barcelona move for Marcelo Gallardo while also stating that there was nothing in the rumours at present. Francescoli revealed that the Argentine head coach is set to make an assessment in December following which he will decide upon his future.

“I know what everyone is reading, and I’m glad for the size of the club watching you,” said Francescoli. (via Globoesporte)

“But there is nothing right [now]. Every year Gallardo makes an assessment in December, and then makes the decision to follow [with it]. But that’s very personal of him with his workgroup. So you have to let things happen.”

Gallardo has been linked with the Barcelona hot seat, with current manager Ernesto Valverde thought to be on borrowed time. Despite delivering titles, the Blaugrana faithful have turned on their manager for bland playstyle and noteworthy collapses.

The pressure continued to mount on Valverde after his team was involved in a drab nil-nil draw against Slavia Praha, at home, in the Champions League.