Real Madrid star reveals he ‘broke down’ when Chelsea transfer failed

Top European clubs are always fighting each other to procure the best talent at a young age, thereby saving themselves a fortune which they would have to potentially pay for them later. One such star, who is currently with Real Madrid, revealed that he almost joined Chelsea in his earlier days, only for the move to break down.

Real Madrid star Luka Modric has revealed in his book that he broke down when his touted move to Chelsea failed. The Croatian midfielder was due to move to London in the winter break of the 2007/08 season from Dinamo Zagreb but the two teams couldn’t agree on terms.

“During the winter break, which I spent in Zadar, I got information that Dinamo and ​Chelsea were practically in agreement,” Modric states in his book. (via 90min)

“Zdravko Mamic [Dinamo Zagreb’s executive director] flew to London and was convinced that I would be moving to Stamford Bridge in the winter transfer window.

“While I was waiting for a sign with Vanja [Modric’s wife] in Zadar, rumours began to emerge that the clubs had failed to agree on the terms of the contract and that the transfer had failed.

“After telling the parents the end of the story, I left their apartment and in the parking lot in front of the building, while talking to Vanja about it, I broke down. I couldn’t hold back my tears.”

Nevertheless, Modric did end up going to London to sign for Chelsea’s rivals Tottenham Hotspur, with whom he would go on to spend four years. Speculation towards the end of his Spurs spell once again linked him with a move to Stamford Bridge but the two teams found themselves in disagreement.

Instead, Modric moved to Real Madrid in 2012, with whom he has won four Champions League titles since. The Croatian midfielder was also named as the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner after an impressive season with club and country.