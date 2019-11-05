Reports: Barcelona consider Lionel Messi’s compatriot as Ernesto Valverde replacement

After Barcelona succumbed to a shameful 3-1 defeat against Levante last weekend, manager Ernesto Valverde’s future is in crosshairs once again – amidst reports that the club have identified Marcelo Gallardo as his replacement.

In case you did not know, Gallardo is the current manager of Argentine side River Plate, and is also a former footballer who has made over 400 appearances for club and country. He also won the Olympic silver medal with Argentina in the 1996 Olympic Games.

It is El Chiringuito de Jugones – reporting via Marca – who says that Barcelona may go after the 43-year-old, if they decide to replace Valverde.

Gallardo has won 10 trophies in five years at River Plate, including seven international cups and three domestic competitions. Among the international triumphs are two Copa Libertadores titles, which they won after knocking out arch-rivals Boca Juniors on both occasions.

Marca further adds that the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) midfielder also heralded a new era at the South American club, also getting nominated by FIFA for the award of The Best manager in the world, as a result.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are at the top of the La Liga table with 22 points from 11 matches (7 wins, 1 draw and three defeats).

Although this may not seem a bad record at first, it is worth noting that the Catalans lost only three matches during the whole of the 2018-19 La Liga season – whereas this time, they managed it within just 11 gameweeks.