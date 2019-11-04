Real Madrid suffered from a terrible 2018/19 season, with Los Blancos even firing two managers. Julen Lopetegui was the first to go, following which they started looking at alternatives. One former Chelsea boss is said to have come extremely close before the move ultimately broke down.

According to a report by The Athletic, Real Madrid almost appointed Antonio Conte as their manager last season. The Italian was one of the key targets to replace Julen Lopetegui but the move did not come together.

The report states that Conte’s former assistant, Angelo Alessio, had been informed of the Real Madrid interest, upon which he started house hunting in the Spanish capital. Alessio is said to have used his contacts to understand how club captain Sergio Ramos was in the dressing room and how to manage him.

Ultimately the move broke down over the Italian’s demand regarding bringing several members of his own backroom entourage to Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos appointed Santiago Solari instead, who himself was sacked and replaced by Zinedine Zidane later in the season.

Conte waited until the end of the 2018/19 season before taking up the managerial position at Inter Milan, replacing Luciano Spalletti in the process. Under him, the Nerazzurri started the season on a terrific note, winning all their matches up until match-week seven. They were then beaten by title-rivals Juventus, but have since recovered and are currently second in Serie A.