Reports: Two Real Madrid stars leave Santiago Bernabeu 10 minutes before full-time vs Real Betis

Real Madrid failed to take advantage of Barcelona’s 3-1 defeat at Levante to take up the top spot on La Liga table. Los Blancos played out a 0-0 draw with Real Betis which saw them get level on points with the Catalan giants but remained behind them on goal difference.

Manager Zinedine Zidane was without the likes of Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez, both of whom were seemingly on their way out of the club in the summer, for the match against Betis. And if reports from Marca are to be believed, the duo left the Santiago Bernabeu around 10 minutes before the full-time whistle.

Madrid were looking for a winner with the scores tied at 0-0 when the duo left the stadium. This isn’t the first time that such an incident has taken place as the Welshman left Madrid’s last home match vs Leganes early as well.

The reported reason for their decision to leave the Santiago Bernabeu early is to avoid getting caught in traffic because of construction work going on around the stadium.

