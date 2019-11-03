Barcelona superstar hints they lost vs Levante because of ‘attitude’ issues

Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann has hinted that the Catalan giants might have lost their La Liga fixture against Levante due to attitude issues. The defending La Liga champions lost 3-1 after taking a first-half lead as Levante scored three goals within eight second-half minutes to turn the game on its head.

Talking to the media after the match, Griezmann said that they could have lost because of football or attitude issues. He added that the team will have to ‘see what they did wrong’.

“We don’t have an explanation,” Griezmann said in his post-match interview.

“We have to see what we did wrong and [get back to] work. I don’t know if it was a football problem, our attitude, or everything. We have conceded three goals in just 10 minutes and that is because there is a football problem… and a lot of things.

“But it’s something that can happen to you in a football match.”

He was further quizzed about the criticism he has received at Barcelona and whether he’s finding it hard to get used to the tactics.

“I am great, it’s already happened at Atletico,” he stated. “You must come into the team little by little and understand the tactics.”

Griezmann also highlighted how he is putting in a defensive shift as well and credited Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone for teaching him the defensive side of things.

“[Diego] Simeone taught me,” he added. “I’m here to help the team, either working back or up top.”