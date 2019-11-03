WATCH: Real Madrid denied a clear penalty in 0-0 draw vs Real Betis

Real Madrid were denied a clear penalty in their 0-0 La Liga draw vs Real Betis as they surrendered the opportunity to leapfrog Barcelona on the league table. After the Catalan giants lost 3-1 against Levante, Los Blancos had the chance to climb to the top of La Liga table but they could only earn a draw against Betis.

Madrid, as highlighted by Thibaut Courtois, created a lot of chances in the match but failed to convert them. When Karim Benzema’s cross struck the arm of Zouhair Feddal in the box, Madrid thought they had a golden opportunity to take the lead. However, the referee waved their appeals away and even after consulting VAR, didn’t overturn his decision.

Replays showed that the Frenchman’s cross struck the arm of Betis defender quite clearly and Madrid should’ve been awarded a spot-kick. Here’s the replay.

Clear handball by Real Betis … but I heard the league was dangerously prepared for Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/Tk6hf4Ce10 — è (@danifuIi) November 2, 2019

“It is not a penalty. The handballs in the [penalty] areas are very complicated,” Courtois told reporters. It is not easy for referees and players to know when it is or not. We saw something, but we cannot protest something that no longer exists.

“I think in general we had a good game. We have created many chances. It is a shame, but we must continue. I think we played a game to win. You can’t take anything away from Betis.”

Zidane was of a similar opinion as well and believes that Madrid only missed a goal even after trying their best.

“There was a handball, but the referee has decided it was otherwise. I don’t get into referee issues. I saw the handball, but the referee’s interpretation was different,” Zidane said in the post-match press conference.

“The criteria for handball is clearly that of the referee because he has not consulted VAR. You have to respect what he says. At the level of play, intensity and attitude, everything was perfect. We were missing a goal. You cannot reproach anyone. We tried until the end.

“Everyone fails. It’s going to be a very complicated league.”