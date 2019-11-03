Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde reveals if he is planning to quit after shock defeat vs Levante

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has claimed that he is not thinking about resigning from the club after their 3-1 La Liga defeat vs Levante. The Catalan giants took the lead through Lionel Messi’s penalty in the first half but Levante scored thrice in eight second-half minutes to snatch all three points from Barcelona.

There were calls to sack the manager by fans of the club from all around the world. When quizzed about whether he is thinking about resigning from the club in the near future, Valverde said he is not. He even said that he wasn’t surprised by the team’s performance.

“No to both of those questions. I’m not thinking of resigning – only looking forward. Everything just collapsed. We didn’t start the second half well and we weren’t creating any danger.

“Then, although they weren’t causing us too many problems, they put two goals past us in two minutes. The third goal after that really punished us. Our opponents play against us as if it’s the biggest game of the year and so you need to be able to respond.

“We know what this result means and what it means to win at these grounds. You need to make a massive effort, but my team is used to that. They had a great second half and managed to beat us. We have to analyse what happened and ask ourselves why it did,” he said in the post-match press conference.