Fans want Ernesto Valverde sacked as Barcelona succumb to 3-1 defeat vs Levante

Barcelona succumbed to yet another away defeat as Levante defeated them 3-1 in La Liga. While Lionel Messi opened the scoring for the visitors from the penalty spot, the home side replied with three goals within eight minutes in the second half to take all three points from the defending champions.

The Catalan giants’ fans weren’t happy with the team’s performance, and understandably so. They took to Twitter to ask for manager Ernesto Valverde’s sacking, who they believe is the prime culprit behind Barcelona’s dismal form.

However, despite the loss, Barcelona are still top of the table as Real Madrid could only draw their encounter vs Real Betis later in the day. Here’s how the fans reacted to the defeat.

 

