Fans want Ernesto Valverde sacked as Barcelona succumb to 3-1 defeat vs Levante

Barcelona succumbed to yet another away defeat as Levante defeated them 3-1 in La Liga. While Lionel Messi opened the scoring for the visitors from the penalty spot, the home side replied with three goals within eight minutes in the second half to take all three points from the defending champions.

The Catalan giants’ fans weren’t happy with the team’s performance, and understandably so. They took to Twitter to ask for manager Ernesto Valverde’s sacking, who they believe is the prime culprit behind Barcelona’s dismal form.

However, despite the loss, Barcelona are still top of the table as Real Madrid could only draw their encounter vs Real Betis later in the day. Here’s how the fans reacted to the defeat.

Caption this ! Rakitic be like, what a coach 🤣🤣🤣 Valverde Out pic.twitter.com/MCFz9iIKf4 — EMMY RICHIE / Zaddy (@emmy2611_) November 2, 2019

Valverde still first after losing to levante??? pic.twitter.com/v8nmuyHEDx — ✪Rub✪ 🏝 (@Manizuela) November 2, 2019

Isn’t it weird that the better Valverde’s squad has been since 2017, the more shit have Barça played? — La Masia (@Youngcules) November 2, 2019

Ultimately everything falls on Bartomeu. The majority of the board members wanted Valverde out after Liverpool and Valencia, he listened to club de amigos instead. This is the result. The result every fan with decent knowledge knew would happen. It’s another season totally wasted — Guardiolista (@LaComputadora14) November 2, 2019

For Halloween im gonna dress up as Ernesto Valverde holding contract renewal file to scare Barça fans tomorrow.😅👻 — #ValverdeOut (@ums____) November 3, 2019

Ernesto Valverde and Zidane Fighting to be the most mediocre coach in La Liga pic.twitter.com/hgKjrie8Uu — ✪Rub✪ 🏝 (@Manizuela) November 2, 2019

Battle of worst coach of this weekend: a. Emery

b. Valverde

c. Solskjaer — Mòyò of Lagos (@Moyo_VIP) November 2, 2019

Since i started watching football, i have never seen a coach That’s so useless and clueless like Ernesto Valverde 😹. — Ómó ìbó | chinazzar 🤸🏾🃏 (@Chinazzar) November 2, 2019

SACK AWFUL WORST MANAGER VALVERDE pic.twitter.com/IhjX57BFkk — MESSI MAGIC TOUCH (@english4alu) November 2, 2019