Luis Suarez to undergo tests after aggravating calf injury in defeat to Levante

Ernesto Valverde is hopeful the injury suffered by Luis Suarez is not serious after the shock away loss to Levante

Luis Suarez will undergo tests on his return to Barcelona after injuring his right calf during his side’s shock 3-1 LaLiga defeat to Levante.

The striker had to be replaced shortly before half-time in Saturday’s match and Barca will make checks on the 32-year-old to “determine the exact extent of the discomfort”.

Suarez appeared to be troubled by a foul from Carlos Clerc midway through the first half and, having tried to play on, was replaced by Carles Perez just after Lionel Messi’s penalty had put Barca in front.

He watched on as Ernesto Valverde’s men fell apart in the second half, three goals in the space of seven minutes condemning them to a third away defeat of the league season and giving rivals Real Madrid the chance to move top if they defeat Real Betis.

The Uruguay international missed a month of action earlier in the season after injuring the same calf in another Barca defeat against Athletic Bilbao.

NEWS UPDATE: Luis Suárez has discomfort in his right calf. Upon arriving in Barcelona, he will undergo further testing to determine the exact extent of the discomfort.#LevanteBarça pic.twitter.com/PJHAOlPPFl — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) 2 November 2019

Suarez has scored six league goals since making his return to action on September 14 but could now face some further time out with matches against Slavia Prague and Celta Vigo to come before the next international break.

“It’s always a problem when you have to change a player in the first half,” Valverde said after the match.

“We would have preferred Luis to have been on the pitch but now is not the moment to start thinking about that.

“We’re hoping it’s nothing serious, but it’s a setback.”