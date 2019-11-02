Barcelona legend asks club not to sell star player as exit rumours circulate

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has requested the club not to sell the out-of-favour star Ivan Rakitic, as he believes that the Croatian could play an important role for them in future.

“In Frenkie de Jong and Arthur, I find two exceptional players, with a lot of weight on the field,” Iniesta said, before adding:

“They have an idea of how to play the game. They control the time, the ball, the situation … Surely they have a great connection with each other within the team.”

“With Busi [Sergio Busquets], Ivan [Rakitic] and all the others also playing in the middle, Barcelona’s midfield looks good.”

“I would not allow Rakitic to leave, if I were a part of their team. I personally consider him a great player. What he has been doing all this time has been magnificent,” the 2010 FIFA World Cup winner further explained, before concluding:

“This year he is not having the prominence he had before but that does not mean that he is not a great player.”

In case you did not know, it has been rumoured that Rakitic will leave the club either during the upcoming January transfer window or during the summer, amidst interest from Manchester United, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus and Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

The 2018 FIFA World Cup finalist has fallen down the pecking order under Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde, owing to a series of sub-par performances at the end of the last season and at the start of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

Quotes via Marca.