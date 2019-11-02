Stats show Lionel Messi has more direct free-kick goals in last five seasons than Juventus

Lionel Messi was on fire in Barcelona’s 5-1 La Liga win over Real Valladolid as he scored twice and provided as many assists. One of his two goals came from a free-kick, which was his 20th direct free-kick goal in the last five seasons, five more than Serie A giants and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus have managed in the same time.

In Europe’s top five leagues, Messi has scored 27 direct free-kick goals since the start of 2012/13 season. Following him is Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who has managed 15 in the same time. Hakan Calhanoglu (12), Andrea Pirlo (11), Daniel Parejo, Cristiano Ronaldo and Aleksander Kolarov (10 each) follow the Barcelona talisman on this list.

🎯 – Most direct free-kick goals since the start of 2012/13 in Europe’s top five leagues 27 – Lionel Messi (+1)

15 – Miralem Pjanic

12 – Hakan Çalhanoglu

11 – Andrea Pirlo

10 – Daniel Parejo

10 – Cristiano Ronaldo

10 – Aleksandar Kolarov#BarçaValladolid #ForçaBarça — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) October 29, 2019

What highlights Messi’s greatness is the fact that he has scored more direct free-kick goals in the last five seasons than any other club in Europe’s top five leagues, except of course Barcelona. While Juventus have 15 direct free-kick goals, Roma, Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon follow them with 13 each.