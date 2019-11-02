Rodrygo Goes joined Real Madrid from Santos FC earlier this summer, and in the recent weeks, he has risen to prominence at the Santiago Bernabeu and even received his first senior call-up for Brazil.

And in a recent interview with Esporte Interativo, the 18-year-old forward revealed how his new boss Zinedine Zidane has helped him adapt to Real Madrid’s conditions and also improve as a footballer.

“I met him in pre-season. I came into the dressing room and he was there,” Rodrygo said.

“I met the players, who I had already seen the season before. When Zidane came to greet me and said my name, it gave me goosebumps. I thought about my posture [laughs].”

“Zidane gives me lots of advice. I remember that, when I was injured for one or two months, he always came to speak to me and told me that I had to keep calm.”

“You come to a club and you’re itching to play and to train and you get injured… it discourages you, but he always came to speak to me and told me that, if I continued my treatment, I’d come back stronger and that’s what I did. I came back and I came back stronger.”

“He helps me every day and he’s making me improve. He gives me confidence.”

Quotes via Marca.