Reports: Real Madrid want Zinedine Zidane to fix relationship with club superstar

Gareth Bale’s time at Real Madrid seemed to be coming to an end after the last season as he was linked with a move away from the club throughout the summer transfer window. Reportedly, he came very close to a move to the Chinese Super League but the deal fell off and Bale stayed put.

Manager Zinedine Zidane, who didn’t share a good relationship with the Welshman, had no option but to incorporate him into the starting line-up. Bale repaid the faith shown in him by scoring two goals and providing as many assists in six league appearances. However, he had to be sidelined due to an injury and reports of a feud with Zidane have emerged again.

Bale is now being linked with a move away from the club in January window itself. However, reports in Spanish media claim that his teammates want him to stay at the club and help them in the 2019/20 season. The 30-year-old has a contract with Madrid which would keep him at the club till 2022 and his teammates believe that he could be a very important player for them this season.

Moreover, ESPN report that Madrid want the Bale-Zidane duo to fix their relationship and try and win even more trophies for the club.