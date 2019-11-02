Barcelona legend claims club will find it difficult to fit Neymar in the current squad

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta believes that the club might find it difficult to incorporate Neymar into the current Barca side as there are a plethora of superstars playing for them. Iniesta also claimed that it’s highly unlikely that Jose Mourinho will take up the managerial post at the club.

The La Liga giants were linked with a move for the Paris Saint-Germain star throughout the summer transfer window. However, despite submitting multiple bids, Barcelona failed to re-sign their former star. Neymar is still being linked with a move back to the club but Iniesta thinks that it’ll be tough to fit him in this team.

“I don’t know how the negotiations went or if Ney will arrive in the future, but he’ll be an important piece,” Iniesta told Marca.

“I don’t know how they’d fit so many high-level players together.”

When asked about Mourinho’s possible return to Spain with Barcelona, Iniesta said, “I’m not in the know on whether Mourinho could go to Madrid or not. To Barca, I see it as complicated.”

The former FIFA World Cup winner opened up on how life would be for the club after Lionel Messi decides to move on.

“It’ll be difficult. But the clubs are above the players or coaches. That’s how it is. Obviously, it’ll be a shame, but it’ll come.”