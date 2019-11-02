Ousmane Dembele left out of Barcelona squad for trip to Levante

Ousmane Dembele has just served a two-match ban but has been left out of Barcelona’s squad for Saturday’s LaLiga clash with Levante

Ousmane Dembele has been omitted from Barcelona’s squad for Saturday’s LaLiga meeting with Levante, despite being available following a two-match suspension.

The France international was sent off in the 4-0 victory against Sevilla on October 6 following a confrontation with referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz, forcing him to miss the league wins against Eibar and Real Valladolid.

He was free to be involved in this weekend’s trip to Estadi Ciutat de Valencia, but coach Ernesto Valverde has left him out of his 19-man squad.

It is the latest in a long line of setbacks for Dembele, who missed a month of action earlier in the campaign due to a hamstring problem.

Samuel Umtiti is also not part of Barcelona’s travelling group, having only returned to full training on Friday.

However, Valverde has recalled Arthur and Junior Firpo following the 5-1 win over Real Valladolid on Tuesday.