Although the injured Gareth Bale was in attendance at the Santiago Bernabeu to watch Real Madrid’s most recent La Liga game against CD Leganes, he allegedly left before the match ended, missing Luka Jovic’s final goal and the post-match celebrations.

Real Madrid thrashed Leganes 5-0, despite the absence of Bale and Modric in the playing squad. Modric was also injured during the recent international break, forcing him to remain sidelined.

Los Blancos goals were scored by Rodrygo Goes (7′), Toni Kroos (8′), Sergio Ramos (24′ – penalty), Karim Benzema (69′ – penalty) and Jovic (90 + 1′). The win also helped them climb to second place in the La Liga table, one point behind leaders Barcelona.

Speaking about the Bale incident, the Welshman did not stick around to see the full game as he departed at around the 82nd-minute mark, as reported by Marca and El Chiringuito TV.

Watch the video below:

🌟📹¡IMAGEN EXCLUSIVA @elchiringuitotv!🌟 BALE SE FUE del Bernabéu en el minuto 82. #ChiringuitoBale pic.twitter.com/keKDkWABhQ — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) October 31, 2019

And after the game, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane himself was asked about the 30-year-old forward’s early departure from the stadium.

“I spoke to him in the dressing room,” he said, before adding:

“If he left early, it’s because he has permission to do so.”

Earlier this week, it was also reported that Real Madrid had allowed the Welshman to travel to London, where he held a 40-minute meeting with his agent.

It remains to be seen whether all of this is a sign of things to come, with Bale’s exit from the club often coming up as a hot topic of discussion these days.

Image and quotes via Marca.