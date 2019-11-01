Statistics reveal how superior Lionel Messi is to Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of freekicks

Lionel Messi is on track to win his sixth Ballon d’Or this season. The Argentina international has broken several records and set several milestones along the way, the most recent of which was in terms of freekicks scored. However, statistics show just how superior the Barcelona man has been, especially when compared with his rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to statistics put forward by ESPN, Lionel Messi has been far superior to Cristiano Ronaldo over the last year and a half when it comes to freekicks. In the mentioned duration, the Barcelona man has scored more times than his counterpart has managed to get over the wall.

As per the stats, Messi has scored ten freekicks since his rival left Real Madrid to join Juventus. During the same period, Ronaldo has failed to get the ball over the wall on nine different occasions.

Messi recently scored the fiftieth free-kick of his career with a stunning effort against Real Valladolid, as Barcelona beat their opponents by five goals to one. The star forward himself found the back of the net twice, with Clement Lenglet, Arturo Vidal, and Luis Suarez added a goal each.

Meanwhile, rivals Real Madrid kept up with the Blaugrana, as they scored five of their own against Leganes with Luka Jovic netting his first for the club. Over in Italy, Juventus returned to the top of the table after Ronaldo netted a controversial ninety-sixth-minute penalty against Genoa and sealing a narrow two-one win.